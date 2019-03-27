Tumbler Ridge Mayor shares the finder of the throne was fitting

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Mayor Keith Bertrand shared it was a fitting accomplishment for the finders of the Game of Thrones, Throne that was hidden near Babcock Creek.

Bertrand goes on to share, he knows the couple that found the Throne and they are very outdoors people. He goes on to say they have been a big part in the creating and maintaining a lot of the trails in the area so its a fitting accomplishment for them.

The TV show will start it’s last season this April and held a contest to find six thrones hidden all around the world.

According to social media posts, Kevin and Birgit Sharman found one throne near the community on Tuesday.

Bertrand shares he did not know about the Throne that is placed near a popular frozen waterfall destination which is a low strenuous hike, yet perfectly situated.

It is not clear on social media if the Throne will remain on site until Sunday or Monday yet if you would like to try to see the Throne in person for yourself the following directions were posted to Brigit Sharman’s FB profile.

Directions to the throne from Brigit Sharman: To get to see the throne, drive south of Tumbler Ridge on Hwy 52 for 20 km, which is 1 km past the turnoff to the Peace River Coal Mine on the Core Lodge Rd. There’s a pullout on the right side. The throne is there, beside Babcock Creek.