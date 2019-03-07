Two Elks Speed Skating members off to Canada West Short Track

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two members from the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club are sharpening their skates as they get ready for the 2019 Canada West Short Track Championships.

Speed Skaters Emma North and Matthew Mitchell will be representing the Elks in Grande Prairie for the Championships.

Elks Coach, Richard Stickle, says it should be a good competition for the pair.

“It takes place in Grande Prairie, the first time it’s been held this far north. It should be a really good competition.”

The Canada West Short Track Championships takes place on March 23 and the 24 in Grande Prairie.

For more information, you can visit the Championship’s website.