Fort St. John
Thursday, March 7, 2019
A DAY FOR THE KIDS

Arctech Welding and Machining presents A Day for the Kids. Help us raise money for the Child Development Centre in FSJ.

The Fort St. John Elks in action during a speed skating competition. Source FSJ Speed Skating Club
Two Elks Speed Skating members off to Canada West Short Track

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two members from the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club are sharpening their skates as they get ready for the 2019 Canada West Short Track Championships.

Speed Skaters Emma North and Matthew Mitchell will be representing the Elks in Grande Prairie for the Championships.

Elks Coach, Richard Stickle, says it should be a good competition for the pair.

“It takes place in Grande Prairie, the first time it’s been held this far north. It should be a really good competition.”

The Canada West Short Track Championships takes place on March 23 and the 24 in Grande Prairie.

For more information, you can visit the Championship’s website.

