Sports

Two sessions left for Parent & Tot Tuesdays

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There are two sessions remaining for the Parent & Tot Tuesdays program.

According to the City, the ice on the Oval is being removed for the season on March 17.

The two remaining sessions for the season is March 5 and March 12, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Parent & Tots Tuesdays is a drop-in session for parents to skate with their toddlers and get skating tips from an instructor.

This is a drop-in program, and there will be an instructor on the ice to set up stations, toys, and games to help toddlers learn motor skills to succeed on the ice.

The City says all parents/guardians must pay their drop-in fee and go on the ice with their children. Helmets are mandatory for children and highly recommended for parents. Pay your drop-in fee of $4.25, at the Visitor Centre, before heading up to the Oval.

Parent & Tot Tuesdays are open to youth 1 to 5 years of age, accompanied by a parent or guardian 16 years and older.

For more information, you can call the City’s Recreation Department at 250-785-4592 or visit the Recreation website.

