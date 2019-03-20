UBC needs your help with a rural health care survey

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Centre for Rural Health Research (CRHR) in the Department of Family Practice at the University of British Columbia is trying to gather information on rural health care planning in B.C.

The goal of the Rural Evidence Review project is to work with rural citizens and communities to provide high quality, useful evidence for rural health care planning in B.C.

The team of researchers from the CRHR are headed by the projects Principal Investigator Dr. Jude Kornelsen. The researchers need the public’s help to identify the rural health service issues that matter the most to rural communities.

Residents can share their priorities for rural health services in B.C. with the team at any time in one of the following three ways:

(1) Take our survey. The RER Team has developed a brief and anonymous survey to learn about rural citizen and community priorities for health services – which can be completed in 10 minutes or less! The survey is available at the following link. There is no pressing deadline to fill out the survey, which will be available until the end of the project (i.e., April 2021).

(2) Research Interview. Residents are invited to participate in a confidential interview with our research team about their research priorities. The interviews will take place by telephone. Individuals that are interested in participating in an interview are asked to email the project’s Coordinator (Christine Carthew) directly at the email listed below to let our team know that they are interested.

(3) Contact us. The project’s Coordinator, Christine Carthew, can be contacted at any time to discuss the health service issues and priorities that are most important to rural citizens and communities in B.C. Christine can be reached by email at [email protected] or telephone at 1 (604) 827-2193.

For more info on the Rural Evidence Review; CLICK HERE

For more info on the Research Team; CLICK HERE