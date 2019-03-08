Unemployment rate in Northeast BC continued to rise in February

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment numbers for the month of February have been released.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw an increase last month of 0.5 percent, up to 6.0 percent when compared to January’s rate of 5.5 percent.

The estimated number of people working in Northeast B.C. for February is down by 1,000 to 38,900 when compared to January’s numbers of 39,900.

In February 2018, the unemployment rate was 4.5 percent with an estimated 38,000 people working.

Overall for B.C., unemployment remained low at a rate of 4.5 percent; the lowest unemployment rate in Canada for the past 18 months in a row.

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, says the Government is making historic investments to support economic growth in B.C. as part of this year’s balanced budget.

“To support economic growth in B.C. over the long term, our government is making historic investments in this year’s balanced budget to create more opportunities for people. Our investments in infrastructure and services will generate tens of thousands of good jobs.”