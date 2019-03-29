9.4 C
Upper Pine Skate Shack burns down

Avatar Tracy Teves
ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. – The evening of Thursday, March 28th, 2019 the Skate Shack located beside the ice rink at Upper Pine School burned down.

At 5:50 pm Jessica Bowers and her husband Mark Fell saw a FB message sharing that the skate shack was on fire. Rose Prairie does not have a fire department so the community members themselves have to act as firefighters.

Fell shares with me that they loaded their water pump and water hoses into their truck and headed to the Upper Pine school as they live quite close to the school. Fell said, “When we arrived there was no water source close enough to hook up to.”

Fell goes on to share moments after their arrival a Vac truck and D. Lowen’s water truck was on site. There was an RCMP officer on site who had contacted the gas company.

Hoses started to be strung, and at that point, the building was so engulphed in flames the focus was on trying to keep the fire from spreading. Protecting the skating rink was Fell’s priority knowing that a new liner was recently installed and the bushes on the property line to protect the church that is on the adjacent property, shared Fell.

There were approximately 12 community members working together to dig out the gas line to shut it off and to help run water hoses.

Jessica Bowers shares, Upper Pine is facing a huge loss with all the ski gear, snowshoes and possible hockey equipment. “The building had the skate sharpener and everything to help keep our kids active. This is a big loss to our community but we will rebuild,” said Bowers

 

 

