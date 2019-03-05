Village of Rycroft remains in State of Local Emergency and Boil Water Advisory

RYCROFT, AB – The State of Local Emergency remains in effect as does the Boil Water Advisory.
Posted to the Village of Rycroft’s FB Page;
PRESS RELEASE # 10
Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m.
The Emergency Operations Centre at the Village of Rycroft opened this morning at 9:00 a.m.
The STATE OF LOCAL EMERGENCY remains in effect as does the BOIL WATER ADVISORY.
With 7 feet of frost at the area of the water main break, yesterday crews managed to excavate critical areas and left two feet of ground cover to protect the water pipe. Crews shut down at 6:00 p.m. Monday due to lower temperatures and coming darkness in order to protect the Village’s infrastructure and mitigate any further damage.
Crews resumed operations at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. Today they will be further exposing ground in order to locate and repair the break.
The top priorities of the Emergency Operations Centre remain to protect lives and reduce suffering, protect property and infrastructure, protect the environment and minimize economic loss.
The water system will continue to be shut down today in order to reduce any water accumulation in the dig zone.
PLEASE ENSURE THAT ALL TAPS REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
Residents can continue to receive 4 litres of bottled water per day. A non-potable water supply, as well as bottled water, is available at Yanishewski’s shop at 4911 46 Avenue on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Please bring your own container for non-potable water.
Bottled water is also available at the CO-OP grocery store during regular business hours – 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The Spirit River arena showers and washrooms are available for Rycroft residents experiencing water outages Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.