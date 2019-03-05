Village of Rycroft remains in State of Local Emergency and Boil Water Advisory

RYCROFT, AB – The State of Local Emergency remains in effect as does the Boil Water Advisory.

PRESS RELEASE # 10

Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m.

The Emergency Operations Centre at the Village of Rycroft opened this morning at 9:00 a.m.

The STATE OF LOCAL EMERGENCY remains in effect as does the BOIL WATER ADVISORY.

With 7 feet of frost at the area of the water main break, yesterday crews managed to excavate critical areas and left two feet of ground cover to protect the water pipe. Crews shut down at 6:00 p.m. Monday due to lower temperatures and coming darkness in order to protect the Village’s infrastructure and mitigate any further damage.



Crews resumed operations at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. Today they will be further exposing ground in order to locate and repair the break.



The top priorities of the Emergency Operations Centre remain to protect lives and reduce suffering, protect property and infrastructure, protect the environment and minimize economic loss.