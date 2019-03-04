Village of Rycroft remains in State of Local Emergency and Boil Water Advisory

RYCROFT, AB – The State of Local Emergency remains in effect as does the Boil Water Advisory.

The Emergency Operations Centre at the Village of Rycroft has been open since 9:00 a.m, March 4th, 2019.



‘According to the Village of Rycroft FB Page, due to the projected warmer temperatures, crews have begun thawing and clearing debris from the dig site on 51st Street.

Crews have ensured that the water treatment plant and the water supply remain viable throughout this emergency.

- Advertisement -

Due to this proactive measure, as soon as the system is restored, the Village stands a better chance of receiving positive results from the required testing of the water supply by the Alberta Health Authority.

Today the system will be shut down in order to reduce any water accumulation in the dig zone.

In order to help the dig, please verify all taps are closed.



Residents can continue to receive 4 litres of bottled water per day. A non-potable water supply, as well as bottled water, is available at Yanishewski’s shop at 4911 46 Avenue on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – please bring your own container for non-potable water.



Bottled water is also available at the CO-OP grocery store during regular business hours. The CO-OP is open Sunday until 7:00 p.m., and Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Please check the Peace Wapiti School Division’s Facebook page (@PWPSD) for updates on the Rycroft School.’

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE