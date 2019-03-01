Village of Rycroft remains on a boil water advisory

-21 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 1, 2019
Village of Rycroft municipal building.
Avatar Tracy Teves
RYCROFT, AB – Alberta Health Services Declares that a Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the Village of Rycroft.

The Advisory was issued March 1st, 2019 at 10:45 am

Bring your water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for domestic purposes, including drinking, making infant formula and juices, brushing teeth, washing raw foods and making ice.

The Village of Rycroft shares on their FB Page, “In response to questions about availability of water at Yanshewski’s … the potable and non-potable water will be available until 8:00 pm Friday evening. Arrangements will be made for Satruday and will be announced.”

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE 

This advisory is being issued as a precautionary measure until the safety of the water can be assured.

Water should be boiled until further notice.

For more information please contact:
www.ahs.ca/eph
Health Link Alberta – 811
or your local Environmental Public Health Centre

