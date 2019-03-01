Village of Rycroft remains on a boil water advisory

RYCROFT, AB – Alberta Health Services Declares that a Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the Village of Rycroft.

The Advisory was issued March 1st, 2019 at 10:45 am

Bring your water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for domestic purposes, including drinking, making infant formula and juices, brushing teeth, washing raw foods and making ice.

The Village of Rycroft shares on their FB Page, “In response to questions about availability of water at Yanshewski’s … the potable and non-potable water will be available until 8:00 pm Friday evening. Arrangements will be made for Satruday and will be announced.”

To view the FB Page;