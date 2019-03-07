Village of Rycroft remains on Boil Water Advisory and State of Local Emergency

RYCROFT, AB – Crews are working at the site of the water main break on 52nd Street. Repairs are expected to be complete today. The Boil Water Advisory and State of Local Emergency remains in effect.
Press Release #14
March 7, 2019 – 9:15 a.m.
Crews are working at the site of the water main break on 52nd Street. Repairs are expected to be complete today.
There will be disruptions to water service throughout the day in order to complete the repair.
The intersection of 52nd Street and 47th Avenue will be closed during the repairs. Please detour around the dig.
When the water distribution system is re-activated, most water lines will contain some air, discolouration, and sediment when opened. This is normal. Open taps SLOWLY and the regular steady flow will soon occur.
The BOIL WATER ADVISORY and the STATE OF LOCAL EMERGENCY are still in effect.