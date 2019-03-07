Village of Rycroft remains on Boil Water Advisory and State of Local Emergency

RYCROFT, AB – Crews are working at the site of the water main break on 52nd Street. Repairs are expected to be complete today. The Boil Water Advisory and State of Local Emergency remains in effect.

Posted to the Village of Rycroft’s FB Page;

Press Release #14

March 7, 2019 – 9:15 a.m.

Crews are working at the site of the water main break on 52nd Street. Repairs are expected to be complete today.

There will be disruptions to water service throughout the day in order to complete the repair.