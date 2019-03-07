-11 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 7, 2019
Village of Rycroft municipal building.
Village of Rycroft remains on Boil Water Advisory and State of Local Emergency
News

Village of Rycroft remains on Boil Water Advisory and State of Local Emergency

Avatar Tracy Teves
RYCROFT, AB – Crews are working at the site of the water main break on 52nd Street. Repairs are expected to be complete today. The Boil Water Advisory and State of Local Emergency remains in effect.

Posted to the Village of Rycroft’s FB Page;

Press Release #14
March 7, 2019 – 9:15 a.m.

Crews are working at the site of the water main break on 52nd Street. Repairs are expected to be complete today.

There will be disruptions to water service throughout the day in order to complete the repair.

The intersection of 52nd Street and 47th Avenue will be closed during the repairs. Please detour around the dig.

When the water distribution system is re-activated, most water lines will contain some air, discolouration, and sediment when opened. This is normal. Open taps SLOWLY and the regular steady flow will soon occur.

The BOIL WATER ADVISORY and the STATE OF LOCAL EMERGENCY are still in effect.

