-12 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement

A DAY FOR THE KIDS

Arctech Welding and Machining presents A Day for the Kids. Help us raise money for the Child Development Centre in FSJ.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Village of Rycroft municipal building.
Home News Village of Rycroft remains on Boil Water Advisory and State of Local...
News

Village of Rycroft remains on Boil Water Advisory and State of Local Emergency

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

RYCROFT, AB – The water main has been repaired and the water distribution system has re-opened yet the Boil Water Advisory and State of Local Emergency remains in effect.

Posted to the Village of Rycroft’s FB Page;

PRESS RELEASE #12
March 6, 2019 – 9:10 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Yesterday evening the break in the water main was repaired and the water distribution system was re-opened. Residents should now have water service.

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER.

The BOIL WATER ADVISORY will remain in effect until such time as the laboratory results verify it is safe to consume.

The State of Local Emergency remains in effect.

Please note:
Now that the water distribution system is re-activated, most water lines will contain some air and water discoloration when opened. This is normal. Open taps SLOWLY and the regular steady flow will soon occur.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleMargaret Ma Murray Community School Fundraising Concert was a Huge success
Next articleNorth and South Peace Schools to receive upgrades due to Gov’t Funding

RECENT STORIES

News

Northern Lights Festival starts March 9th – 23rd

Tracy Teves -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Preparations have kicked into high gear as Fort. Nelson hosts the Northern Lights Festival opening...
Read more
News

Don’t be a Drag, just be a Queen – Fundraiser

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Queens and Kings will be stepping forward for the 'Don't Be a Drag,...
Read more
News

Taylor Council gives full support for fibre optic services

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a recent Council Meeting, District of Taylor Council gave full support in favour of bringing...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Doig River First Nation Treaty Land Entitlement – Open House

Tracy Teves -
ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. - The BC Government shares they want to keep the public and stakeholders informed throughout the negotiation and implementation of Treaty...

Grande Prairie Athletics advance to finals to face Dawson Creek

Huskies off to Peace River tonight for game four of the...

Council gives District Staff go ahead to apply to the ALC...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.