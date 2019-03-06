Village of Rycroft remains on Boil Water Advisory and State of Local Emergency

RYCROFT, AB – The water main has been repaired and the water distribution system has re-opened yet the Boil Water Advisory and State of Local Emergency remains in effect.
Posted to the Village of Rycroft’s FB Page;
PRESS RELEASE #12
March 6, 2019 – 9:10 a.m.
Yesterday evening the break in the water main was repaired and the water distribution system was re-opened. Residents should now have water service.
DO NOT DRINK THE WATER.
The BOIL WATER ADVISORY will remain in effect until such time as the laboratory results verify it is safe to consume.
The State of Local Emergency remains in effect.
Please note:
Now that the water distribution system is re-activated, most water lines will contain some air and water discoloration when opened. This is normal. Open taps SLOWLY and the regular steady flow will soon occur.