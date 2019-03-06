Village of Rycroft remains on Boil Water Advisory and State of Local Emergency

RYCROFT, AB – The water main has been repaired and the water distribution system has re-opened yet the Boil Water Advisory and State of Local Emergency remains in effect.

PRESS RELEASE #12

March 6, 2019 – 9:10 a.m.

Yesterday evening the break in the water main was repaired and the water distribution system was re-opened. Residents should now have water service.