12.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, March 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Fort St. John and Region is expected to see temperatures to remain warm throughout the remainder of March. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News Warm temperatures expected to continue this week and into April for Fort...
News

Warm temperatures expected to continue this week and into April for Fort St John

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John and Region is expected to see temperatures to remain warm throughout the remainder of March.

Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says we can expect to see this warm trend in temperatures to continue all this week and into next week.

“It is looking like some warm temperatures and, actually, the next week looks fairly warm and dry with mainly sunny skies.”

- Advertisement -

Sekhon also says this warm and dry spell is expected to continue with the seasonal forecast looking to be above seasonal temperatures.

“Through to the end of March, we are still looking at kind of above normal temperatures in the Peace Region. According to our seasonal forecast, we are looking to get a decent chance of above normal temperatures for this Spring.”

According to Sekhon, the record high for March 18 was 15.6°C in 1928 and he says we could break a number of records this week if the warm trend continues.

“For today, the 18 of March, the record high temperature is 15.6°C from 1928, so we are going to be flirting with that today as our forecasted high is 15°C. For tomorrow, the record is 18.9°C from 1928 as well and the 20 of March actually had the lowest record at 13.3°C from 1910. In terms of the record temperatures, Wednesday has the lowest high record.”

This time last year, the average temperature was around 7.5°C, 8°C cooler when compared to this year.

For more information on weather trends, you can visit Environment Canada’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleAvalanche Warning for Mountains of Western Canada
Next articleTeam Buchy claims victory at Under 18 Curling B.C. Championships

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Alberta government announces further easing of oil production restrictions

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Alberta government has announced another easing of restrictions on oil production, saying the amount that...
Read more
News

Water pooling in spots along Highway 97 between Fort St. John and Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Monday's high of plus 16 has caused flooding along the Alaska Highway near the Kiskatinaw...
Read more
News

Westcoast amusements will return to Fort St. John

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Facebook is buzzing after Westcoast Amusements posted they are coming back to Fort St....
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect...

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A lawyer for the British Columbia government says the province knows it cannot stop the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, but it...

Team Buchy claims victory at Under 18 Curling B.C. Championships

Warm temperatures expected to continue this week and into April for...

Avalanche Warning for Mountains of Western Canada

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.