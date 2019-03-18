Water pooling in spots along Highway 97 between Fort St. John and Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Monday’s high of plus 16 has caused flooding along the Alaska Highway near the Kiskatinaw Bridge.

Caribou Road Services and Drivebc.ca you can expect to experience water on the highway near the Kiskatinaw Bridge and along Highway 97 between Dawson Creek Chetwynd near the 227 road and road 94. The Highway remains open at this time.

Caribou Road Services shared this photo on Facebook.

Drivebc.ca says motorists should slow down when approaching any road that has seen flooding. If you notice flooding where you live in the South Peace, contact Caribou Road Services at 1 800-667-2322.

If you see any area roads that are experiencing flooding, email [email protected]