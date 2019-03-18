12.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, March 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Flooding south of the Kiskatinaw Bridge - Caribou Road Services
Home News Water pooling in spots along Highway 97 between Fort St. John and...
NewsRegional

Water pooling in spots along Highway 97 between Fort St. John and Dawson Creek

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Monday’s high of plus 16 has caused flooding along the Alaska Highway near the Kiskatinaw Bridge.

Caribou Road Services and Drivebc.ca you can expect to experience water on the highway near the Kiskatinaw Bridge and along Highway 97 between Dawson Creek Chetwynd near the 227 road and road 94.  The Highway remains open at this time.

Caribou Road Services shared this photo on Facebook.

- Advertisement -

Drivebc.ca says motorists should slow down when approaching any road that has seen flooding.  If you notice flooding where you live in the South Peace, contact Caribou Road Services at 1 800-667-2322.

If you see any area roads that are experiencing flooding, email [email protected]

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleWestcoast amusements will return to Fort St. John
Next articleAlberta government announces further easing of oil production restrictions

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Alberta government announces further easing of oil production restrictions

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Alberta government has announced another easing of restrictions on oil production, saying the amount that...
Read more
News

Westcoast amusements will return to Fort St. John

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Facebook is buzzing after Westcoast Amusements posted they are coming back to Fort St....
Read more
News

Charlie Lake Fire Department responds to fire on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. - At around 6:34 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Charlie Lake Fire Department was called to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect...

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A lawyer for the British Columbia government says the province knows it cannot stop the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, but it...

Team Buchy claims victory at Under 18 Curling B.C. Championships

Warm temperatures expected to continue this week and into April for...

Avalanche Warning for Mountains of Western Canada

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.