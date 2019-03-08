Water system repaired in Village of Rycroft

RYCROFT, A.B. – Crews in the Village of Rycroft have successfully completed the repairs to the water system on 52nd Street.

According to the Village, the water system is currently being tested.

The Village says crews are doing everything to ensure the system will work properly and safely when full service is restored, adding that getting fully restored may cause some additional issues.

Residents are being reminded that the Boil Water Advisory and the Local State of Emergency are still in effect until further notice.

When the water distribution system is re-activated, most water lines will contain some air, discolouration, and sediment when opened. The Village is reminding residents to open their taps slowly and the regular steady flow will soon occur.

The water system had broke and was shut down on February 27.

For further updates, you can find them on the Village Rycroft’s Facebook page or website.