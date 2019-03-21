Watson takes part in One Million Dollar Qualifier at the American Rodeo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Earlier this month, Hudson’s Hope Saddle Bronc Rider, Jake Watson, was qualifying for the One Million Dollar Qualifier at the American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.

Watson rode Medicine Woman for Saddle Bronc Riding and was able to get a qualifying score of 87.00.

In February, at the San Antonio Rodeo, Watson placed in fourth with 83 points in Saddle Bronc Riding. Earlier that month, Watson performed at the same venue where he managed to place first in two events. Watson was able to pick up a total of $6,500 dollars for his efforts.