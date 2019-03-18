Westcoast amusements will return to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Facebook is buzzing after Westcoast Amusements posted they are coming back to Fort St. John this May.

The travelling carnival hasn’t been in Fort St. John for a number of years due to problems with finding a proper location to set up. The Facebook Event says the carnival will be in town on May 24 to 26 on the lot across from the Totem Mall.

Last spring the Mall put up a temporary fence around the property was being used as a parking lot, and people had been dumping fluids there as well.

For more information about the event, click here.