Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Western Hockey League Exhibition Series coming to Dawson Creek this September

Avatar Scott Brooks
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Western Hockey League Exhibition Series is coming to Dawson Creek on September 12 to the 14, 2019.

According to the WHL, the Edmonton Oil Kings and the Prince George Cougars will be travelling to Dawson Creek to play a two-game series at the Encana Events Centre.

Proceeds from the Exhibition will go towards the Dawson Creek & District Hospital Foundation.

Tickets for this event go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. PST and you can purchase tickets online or by calling 1-877-339-8499.

Scott Brooks
