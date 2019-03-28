6.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 28, 2019
WestJet sends out apology to teen stranded overnight at Calgary International Airport

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – WestJet has issued an apology to a Vernon teen who was left stranded overnight in the Calgary International Airport.

15-year-old Emma Fenton was en route from Vernon to visit family in Fort St. John when she was rerouted through to Calgary after missing her connection flight due to a delay.

The teen was told her second ticket would be issued in Alberta.

Upon arrival in Calgary, Emma said a WestJet agent told her she would have to go to the main check-in for her next boarding pass and then back through security.

According to CTV News, a spokesperson for the airport authority said it is looking into the situation but that there is no indication anyone from the airport was approached for help.

“Assistance is available 24/7 at YYC from our security and operations staff with added support from White Hat Volunteers and Customer Care Ambassadors.”

A spokesperson for WestJet said that the airline’s records show Air Canada never issued a ticket for Emma’s trip from Calgary. The company has apologized and is now investigating this incident.

“We sincerely apologize for not going above and beyond for this guest and letting her and her family down during her travels.”

More on the story can be found on the CTV News website.

