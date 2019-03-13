Where is Denny Poole, the three year anniversary to his missing date

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – News first broke about the disappearance of Denny Poole on March 15th, 2016 saying the RCMP were seeking help in locating the 15-year-old First Nations youth.

It is the three year anniversary marking the disappearance of Poole and during this time there have been no updates as to his where abouts.

When Poole went missing he was described as about 5’7 tall and weighing between 120 to 130 lbs. He had short black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey DGK sweater with a red logo. Poole was carrying a black backpack, Osirus shoes, black jeans and a flat-brimmed ball cap.

March 15th, 2016 the RCMP reach out to media for key witnesses such as drivers who were travelling between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John who may have seen two youths on the highway or side roads and fit Poole’s description.

According to RCMP, Poole was last seen on March 12 around the south side of the Kiskatinaw River Bridge, between Taylor and Dawson Creek. Since he was last seen, he had made no contact with his family, which was considered out of character for him.

April 1st, 2016 it had been three weeks since Poole had been last seen on highway 97.

The RCMP says the 15-year-old and a friend were attempting to walk from Dawson Creek to Fort St. John on March 12, but Denny never arrived at his intended destination, nor did he return home. He was last seen at 7:30 that night.

The two teens wandered the highway and backroads for about 20 hours, taking what they thought to be short cuts of the back roads, but the police say it appears they kept getting turned around and did not make much headway.

April 12th, 2016 it had been one month since Poole had been seen last.

‘RCMP have said that Denny, along with a friend, were attempting to walk from Dawson Creek to Fort St. John on March 12. But the teenager never got to his intended destination, nor was he seen getting home.

“The two teens wandered the highway and backroads for some 20 hours taking what they thought to be short cuts of the back roads but appeared they kept getting turned around and did not make much headway,” a press release from RCMP stated.

Around 7:30 p.m. that night, Denny and the other teenager split up to head their own ways. At 7:52 p.m., the RCMP’s dispatch received a phone call from the other youth. He reported, what police have called, a ‘suspicious occurrence’ that could have been a hypothermic delusion.

During this phone call, an unknown man travelling between the two cities stopped to check on Denny’s friend and spoke with an RCMP dispatcher on the phone.

“The individual spoke with what sounded like a heavy South Asian accent,” the press release from March 22 read. “Police have not been able to identify this individual.”

Staff Sgt. Marcel Guilbault with the Dawson Creek RCMP said, since Denny was on foot and appeared to have been wandering in the area for some time, they are asking everyone in the area where he was last seen to check their property and outbuildings in case Denny took refuge in one of these structures.

Police have since attempted to establish a timeline about 24 hours prior to his disappearance and appealed to the public for help. They have asked anyone who was driving along the Alaska Highway, or the side roads, near the Kiskatinaw Bridge and saw someone fitting Denny’s description to contact them.’