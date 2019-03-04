Work week starts with a shake; small earthquake rattles central Alberta

SYLVAN LAKE, AB – Natural Resources Canada says there has been a 4.6 magnitude earthquake in central Alberta.

The federal department’s website says the quake occurred around 5:55 a.m. local time Monday and was lightly felt in Red Deer and in the town of Sylvan Lake to the west.

It says the quake was about a kilometre beneath the surface.

There were no immediate reports of damage but Joanne Gaudet, communications officer for Sylvan Lake, says the power went out in most of the town.

The utility company Fortis was expected to restore full service by mid-morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey website says an earthquake similar to the one that struck Alberta has a sensation like a heavy truck striking a building that can rattle windows and may break some dishes or windows.

Gaudet said there has been seismic activity in the past between Sylvan Lake and the community of Rocky Mountain House.

Gaudet, who lives in Red Deer, said “at the very least it woke me up.”