The debris of trees caused by the landslide in Old Fort. Photo taken on December 25, 2018. Photo by Scott Brooks
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Workers begin to remove stock piles of gravel from pit near Old Fort

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Work has begun this week to remove stockpiles of gravel from the gravel pit located near Old Fort.

In a release from the Peace River Regional District, The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources has authorized Deasan Holdings Ltd. to begin the removal of gravel stockpiles.

The District says the removal of the stockpiles is a precautionary measure taken at the recommendation of professional engineers following the landslide in the fall of 2018.

According to the District, the work is estimated to take 30 days and is designed to be completed prior to the spring thaw.

Deasan Holdings Ltd. had submitted a plan to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and
Petroleum Resources outlining safety measures for the site.

The work plan will include numerous monitoring protocols and stop-work triggers and must be completed in accordance with the Mines Health, Safety and Reclamation Code.

It must also be in accordance with the work plan developed by Northern Geo Testing and
Engineering, and with multiple conditions ordered by the Ministry.

It is to note that the worksite has not been approved to resume normal operations.

If you have questions or concerns about this project, you are asked to contact Adrian Pooley, Inspector of Mines at 250-640-6190 or by email [email protected].

