FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend is the 11th Annual Fireman’s Charity Ball being held at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.

The Ball being held on Saturday, May 4th is an event to raise funds to support local people through the Fire Fighters Charitable Societies Medical Travel Program and burn survivors in BC and the Yukon.

The Montney Coulees will be featured performers for the night as the evening will host a Dinner and Dance as well as a live and silent auction and raffles.

Tickets for the event are $100 and are available at the FSJ Firehall or call 250.264.2857

Fire Fighters Charitable Society; CLICK HERE