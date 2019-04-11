3 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News 11th Annual Fireman's Charity Ball
News

11th Annual Fireman’s Charity Ball

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend is the 11th Annual Fireman’s Charity Ball being held at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.

The Ball being held on Saturday, May 4th is an event to raise funds to support local people through the Fire Fighters Charitable Societies Medical Travel Program and burn survivors in BC and the Yukon.

The Montney Coulees will be featured performers for the night as the evening will host a Dinner and Dance as well as a live and silent auction and raffles.

Tickets for the event are $100 and are available at the FSJ Firehall or call 250.264.2857

Fire Fighters Charitable Society; CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleKillbillies Development Team wins over Grimshaw Grim Reapers in first home bout
Next articleTensions with China ‘do not play out in our project at all’: LNG Canada CEO

RECENT STORIES

News

Taylor Council provided with an update on the Fort St John Hospital Foundation

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a Council Meeting on Monday, District of Taylor Council was presented with an update from...
Read more
Canadian Press

‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - An independent report on agricultural revitalization in British Columbia is calling for a task force to...
Read more
News

Ministry of Transportation announces improvements to road conditions in Northeastern BC

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced that improvements to road conditions are...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fort St John Huskies to hold AGM on May 21

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be holding their Annual General Meeting on May 21. This Meeting is an opportunity...

District of Taylor to draft Open Air Burning By-law

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on B.C. politicians to lower gas prices

Tensions with China ‘do not play out in our project at...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.