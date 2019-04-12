2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, April 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News 12th Annual Community Awards tonight at The Lido
News

12th Annual Community Awards tonight at The Lido

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 12th Annual 2019 Community Awards Gala will be hosted tonight at The Lido Theatre.

This is an evening to celebrate community members that provide excellent work ethic and service to make a difference in Fort St. John. Tickets for the event are available for purchase at the Visitor Centre or The Lido.

Mayor Lori Ackerman said “Our local volunteers and organizations always go above and beyond. This is an excellent opportunity to recognize a person or organization in our community who shows just how energetic they are by going that extra mile and making our community the best place to live,”

- Advertisement -

The 2019 Nominees and their selected categories;

CULTURAL AWARD

2019 Nominees: Emry Mika, Sandy Troudt

RECREATION AWARD

2019 Nominees: Annika Hedican, Arnie Isberg 1 Pitch Committee, Christina Brace, Connie Richter, Elena Warkentin, Jason McBride, Neil Evans, Phil Hiscock, Tosha Mytron, Trudy Alexander

LITERACY AWARD

2019 Nominees: Connie Greyeyes-Dick, Jessica Kalman, Tammy Watson

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

2019 Nominees: Alcan District Girl Guides, Corina Wintersgill Pratt, Denise Cornet Cooper, Erica O’Day, Fort St. John KidSport, Jaandi Roemer, Jennifer Pimm, Roxanne Chmelyk, Sabrina Brooks, Sherri Mytopher

YOUTH AWARD

2019 Nominees: 1st Fort St. John Scouts, Ally Peever, Cristyn Devine, Emma Lavigne, Pauleanne Codilla

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

2019 Nominees: Andy Ackerman, Gail Weber, Stephen Beard

MAYOR’S CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

2019 Nominees: Paul van Nostrand

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleInconnu swimmers off to Edmonton this weekend
Next articleFundraiser event to take place at Fort St John Curling Club on April 27

RECENT STORIES

News

Community Bridge’s ‘Daddy and Me’ program continues

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Community Bridge's 'Daddy and Me' program continues due to funding from Pembina Pipeline...
Read more
Canadian Press

Pipeline delays add appeal to creative options for oil transport, transformation

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - News that permitting issues in the U.S. would delay Enbridge Inc.'s Line 3 replacement pipeline project...
Read more
News

Chamber of Commerce to host Luncheon on business opportunities April 16

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce is hosting another Speakers Series Luncheon on...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Pipeline delays add appeal to creative options for oil transport, transformation

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - News that permitting issues in the U.S. would delay Enbridge Inc.'s Line 3 replacement pipeline project until the middle of 2020...

Chamber of Commerce to host Luncheon on business opportunities April 16

Registration now open for the FSJ Hospital Foundation’s Beard Competition

Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Gala this Saturday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.