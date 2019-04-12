12th Annual Community Awards tonight at The Lido

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 12th Annual 2019 Community Awards Gala will be hosted tonight at The Lido Theatre.

This is an evening to celebrate community members that provide excellent work ethic and service to make a difference in Fort St. John. Tickets for the event are available for purchase at the Visitor Centre or The Lido.

Mayor Lori Ackerman said “Our local volunteers and organizations always go above and beyond. This is an excellent opportunity to recognize a person or organization in our community who shows just how energetic they are by going that extra mile and making our community the best place to live,”

- Advertisement -

The 2019 Nominees and their selected categories;

CULTURAL AWARD

2019 Nominees: Emry Mika, Sandy Troudt

RECREATION AWARD

2019 Nominees: Annika Hedican, Arnie Isberg 1 Pitch Committee, Christina Brace, Connie Richter, Elena Warkentin, Jason McBride, Neil Evans, Phil Hiscock, Tosha Mytron, Trudy Alexander

LITERACY AWARD

2019 Nominees: Connie Greyeyes-Dick, Jessica Kalman, Tammy Watson

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

2019 Nominees: Alcan District Girl Guides, Corina Wintersgill Pratt, Denise Cornet Cooper, Erica O’Day, Fort St. John KidSport, Jaandi Roemer, Jennifer Pimm, Roxanne Chmelyk, Sabrina Brooks, Sherri Mytopher

YOUTH AWARD

2019 Nominees: 1st Fort St. John Scouts, Ally Peever, Cristyn Devine, Emma Lavigne, Pauleanne Codilla

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

2019 Nominees: Andy Ackerman, Gail Weber, Stephen Beard

MAYOR’S CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

2019 Nominees: Paul van Nostrand