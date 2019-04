FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 16th Annual Fort St. John Oilmen’s 4 on 4 Hockey Tournament is well underway.

This Hockey Tournament is where you can watch members of the Oilmen’s Association play hockey.

The Fort St. John Oilmen’s 4 on 4 Hockey Tournament is taking place now until this Saturday, April 6, at the North Peace Arena.

For more information, you can visit the Oilmen’s Facebook page.