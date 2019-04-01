1st Annual Northern Seed and Garden Supply Exchange this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – NEAT’s Northern Co-hort will be holding the 1st Annual Northern Seed and Garden Supply Exchange on Saturday, April 13.

According to NEAT, this will be a day of community building where you can pack up your seeds and garden supplies for the first of many exchanges.

There will also be workshops offered on mason bees, pruning and permaculture, as well as the opportunity to meet local ecological farms, gain access to local meats, canning, plant starts and weekly veggie box information.

- Advertisement -

This is a family event and kids can paint and plant their own flower pot to take home.

You can also sign up for a community garden bed, play with composting worms and veggie themed block prints.

There will also be door prizes to win.

Entry fee into the exchange is $5.00 which also gets you a 25 percent discount at the NEAT Finds Thrift Store.

The Professional Workshops are $10.00 each or $25.00 for all three (pre-register to ensure your spot).

Schedule:

11:30 am – Mason Bees with Emony Nicholls

12:30 pm – Pruning Principals with Sonya Runacres

1:30 pm – Permaculture with Katy Peck

The 1st Annual Northern Seed and Garden Supply Exchange takes place this Saturday, April 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the NEAT Offices, 10003 95th Ave, Fort St. John, above the NEAT Finds Thrift Store.

For more information, you can visit Neat’s Northern Co-hort’s Facebook event page.