2019 Community Awards Gala Nominees

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Community Awards Gala will be hosted on April 11, 2019, at The Lido Theatre.

The following is a list of the 2019 Nominees and their selected categories;

Cultural Award

The Cultural Award recognizes an individual or a group for their volunteer efforts in historical, visual, performing, or literary arts. Individuals may demonstrate excellence in an artistic field, increase artistic and cultural opportunities within the community, or encourage local residents to reach and expand their potential through culture.

2019 Nominees: Emry Mika, Sandy Troudt

Recreation Award

The Recreation Award recognizes an individual or a group for their volunteer efforts in the promotion, organization, support, and/or motivation of sports, recreation, and leisure pursuits including healthy and active living. Individuals may demonstrate excellence in an athletic discipline, increase sport and recreational opportunities within the community, encourage local residents to reach and expand their potential through recreation and wellness by promoting healthy lifestyles, personal well-being and health in Fort St. John.

2019 Nominees: Annika Hedican, Arnie Isberg 1 Pitch Committee, Christina Brace, Connie Richter, Elena Warkentin, Jason McBride, Neil Evans, Phil Hiscock, Tosha Mytron, Trudy Alexander

Literacy Award

The Literacy Award recognizes special contributions of an individual or group that has made an outstanding contribution towards promoting in areas including literacy, language, multiculturalism and community issues in Fort St. John. The award covers a wide spectrum of the field, including family, health, workplace and community.

2019 Nominees: Connie Greyeyes-Dick, Jessica Kalman, Tammy Watson

Humanitarian Award

The Humanitarian Award recognizes an individual or a group of volunteers whose actions, commitment, volunteer leadership, service and community spirit have made a difference in the lives of those in the community. It recognizes initiatives that serve to promote awareness of accessibility in the community, outstanding contribution towards promoting or facilitating resource reduction or demonstrate a genuine commitment to providing a better future for the lives of our residents.

2019 Nominees: Alcan District Girl Guides, Corina Wintersgill Pratt, Denise Cornet Cooper, Erica O’Day, Fort St. John KidSport, Jaandi Roemer, Jennifer Pimm, Roxanne Chmelyk, Sabrina Brooks, Sherri Mytopher

Youth Award

The Youth an individual under the age of 19 who has made a positive contribution to the community on a volunteer basis such as developing a project, serving on a committee and/or other volunteer work with organizations and groups. Youth in this category may display outstanding qualities, provide leadership, support their peers, overcome challenges and/or contribute to their community in a meaningful way.

2019 Nominees: 1st Fort St. John Scouts, Ally Peever, Cristyn Devine, Emma Lavigne, Pauleanne Codilla

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement award recognizes an individual’s remarkable contribution and dedication to the community. Their contributions have improved the quality of life for citizens or brought positive recognition to Fort St. John.

2019 Nominees: Andy Ackerman, Gail Weber, Stephen Beard

Mayor’s Citizen of the Year

The Mayor’s Citizen of the Year Award recognizes an individual that has achieved positive notoriety outside our community for their actions, is recognized as leaders or role models by their peers, or has won international, national, or provincial titles or awards for their efforts. The recipient acts as an ambassador for our community and has recognized Fort St. John as their home and the community where they built and honed their skills and abilities.

2019 Nominees: Paul van Nostrand

Mayor Lori Ackerman said “Our local volunteers and organizations always go above and beyond. This is an excellent opportunity to recognize a person or organization in our community who shows just how energetic they are by going that extra mile and making our community the best place to live,”

Tickets for the event are available for purchase at the Visitor Centre or The Lido.