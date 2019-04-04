2019 Second Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The second Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast is taking place Saturday, April 13th, 2019 and has been geared to be inclusive of all the industry leaders within the community.

Last year known as the Mayors Prayer Breakfast, the name was changed to be more inclusive of all the leaders in town shares Joshua Goetz, Pastor of the Charlie Lake Community Church saying “The Ministry wanted the industries to know they are cared for and are being prayed for.”

There will be a special guest speaker the morning of the breakfast, Victor Thomas, of Asia Pacific Canada, will also be available for question and answers for businesses that pre-book a table of eight.

There will also be a musical performance by Juno nominated Fraser Campbell.

This breakfast will be focusing on the local industries in town, oil and gas, forestry, construction, services and agriculture.

The event is being held at the Northern Grand on Saturday, April 13th. Tickets for Adults $30 and Students $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Goetz encourages businesses to email him directly to book a table for the breakfast as Company name’s will be featured on tables and makes for a good opportunity to network as well as the extra opportunity to speak with Victor Thomas.

To book a table email; [email protected]

