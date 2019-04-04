-6.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, April 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News 2019 Second Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast
News

2019 Second Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The second Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast is taking place Saturday, April 13th, 2019 and has been geared to be inclusive of all the industry leaders within the community.

Last year known as the Mayors Prayer Breakfast, the name was changed to be more inclusive of all the leaders in town shares Joshua Goetz, Pastor of the Charlie Lake Community Church saying “The Ministry wanted the industries to know they are cared for and are being prayed for.”

There will be a special guest speaker the morning of the breakfast, Victor Thomas, of Asia Pacific Canada, will also be available for question and answers for businesses that pre-book a table of eight.

- Advertisement -

There will also be a musical performance by Juno nominated Fraser Campbell.

This breakfast will be focusing on the local industries in town, oil and gas, forestry, construction, services and agriculture.

The event is being held at the Northern Grand on Saturday, April 13th. Tickets for Adults $30 and Students $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Goetz encourages businesses to email him directly to book a table for the breakfast as Company name’s will be featured on tables and makes for a good opportunity to network as well as the extra opportunity to speak with Victor Thomas.

To book a table email; [email protected]

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

 

 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleThe Oil and Gas Commission is seeking to reduce methane emissions
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP investigate break and enter

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate break and enter

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - On April 3, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a call, at around 6:00 a.m., for...
Read more
News

The Oil and Gas Commission is seeking to reduce methane emissions

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) wants to reduce methane emissions, the colourless, odourless...
Read more
News

Tumbler Ridge’s receives an unexpected gift from a visitor

Tracy Teves -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - This past week an unexpected visitor left the community of Tumbler Ridge with a gift...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Former Mayor of Chetwynd sends letter to Premier in regards to...

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Former Mayor of Chetwynd, Merlin Nichols, has written a letter to Premier John Horgan expressing his views regarding the Draft Caribou...

NPSS remembers the Humboldt Broncos with Jersey Friday

Chevron seeks NEB licence that could nearly double production at Kitimat...

Ottawa considers approval of B.C. methane rules called ‘weak’ in report

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.