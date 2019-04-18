12.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, April 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News 39th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Kin Park
News

39th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Kin Park

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 39th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Kin Park is being hosted by the Fort St. John Kin Club.

This is a family-friendly event taking place Saturday, April 20th, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm.

The event in partnership with Save-On-Foods & United Safety, the hosts encourage you to bring a basket and join in the fun.

- Advertisement -

There will be additional door prizes to be won and a hot beverage donation station

The Kin Club asks if you are interested in volunteering for the Egg Hunt to contact them through their FB Page.

39th Annual Easter Egg Hunt FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleThe BC Oil and Gas Commission is hosting Orphan Sites Information Sessions
Next articleLower price discounts to boost Q1 oil profits but uncertainty hangs over sector

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Wildfire Service reminding residents to use caution when burning outdoors

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - With Northeastern B.C. experiencing warm and dry weather conditions, the B.C. Wildfire Service is asking...
Read more
News

Chamber of Commerce to host three luncheons this May

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce has a busy month ahead as they...
Read more
Energy News

Federal Government and B.C. Hydro to invest in clean energy for natural gas sites in Peace Region

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Federal Government and B.C. Hydro have announced that they will be providing funding for the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Lower price discounts to boost Q1 oil profits but uncertainty hangs...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Lower discounts on western Canadian oil prices have swollen producer coffers in the first three months of the year, but analysts...

39th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Kin Park

The BC Oil and Gas Commission is hosting Orphan Sites Information...

New Builders Code will look to improve work-site culture and tackle...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.