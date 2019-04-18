FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 39th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Kin Park is being hosted by the Fort St. John Kin Club.

This is a family-friendly event taking place Saturday, April 20th, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm.

The event in partnership with Save-On-Foods & United Safety, the hosts encourage you to bring a basket and join in the fun.

There will be additional door prizes to be won and a hot beverage donation station

The Kin Club asks if you are interested in volunteering for the Egg Hunt to contact them through their FB Page.

39th Annual Easter Egg Hunt FB Event Page; CLICK HERE