8 local Indigenous students completed pilot program on the Site C project. 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 8 local Indigenous students completed the BC Hydro and Northern Lights College pre-carpentry skills pilot program on the Site C project.

The pre-carpentry pilot program provides Indigenous candidates with the opportunity to build the necessary skills to pursue carpentry employment opportunities at Site C. The program included 125 hours of training, job shadowing, safety orientations, as well as an introduction to carpentry skills, workplace numeracy, document use and employment readiness.

Instructors provided basic training in the shop and classrooms at the NLC Fort St. John campus and in training rooms in the Atco Two Rivers camp. The 14-day course was also designed to reflect a typical shift rotation on the project.

Students also worked together to build cedar planter boxes that will be located outside ATCO’s Two Rivers camp at the Site C construction site.

The skills program was developed in partnership with BC Hydro and Northern Lights College, with funding provided through the BC Hydro Trades & Skilled Training Award Bursary.

Funding for this program was also provided through the North East Native Advancing Society (NENAS) and donations from the Construction Maintenance and Allied Workers (CMAW).

Peace River Hydro Partners and AFDE provided support through job shadow, transportation, and site tours, while ATCO Two River provided material for the class project.