Aaron Pritchett’s OUT ON THE TOWN Tour stops in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Hot off the heels of his single “Better When I Do” hitting the top of the Canadian country radio charts, Big Star Recordings artist Aaron Pritchett announces the second leg of his Out on the Town Tour this fall. In addition to the 30+ dates performed across Canada earlier this year, Pritchett will be joined once again by Kira Isabella and David James for round two, with a stop in Fort St. John on October 8th at the Lido Theatre.  The show is presented in part by Top Notch Oilfield Contracting & Micro Consulting Sales and Service.

Tickets for the second leg of the Out on the Town Tour will go on sale starting Friday, April 26 at 10 AM. Tickets are priced at $50.00, and $55.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.energetictickets.ca, by phoning the Lido at (250) 785-3011, and in person at Systems Sound Source Ticket Outlet on 100 ST.  There will be a special listener pre-sale on Thursday, April 25. Sign up for the newsletter at www.energetictickets.ca to receive the pre-sale access code.

A mainstage staple in Canadian country music, Aaron Pritchett continues to deliver fresh new music, while refusing to abandon the down-home sincerity in his songs that have been his trademark since his career inception. Pritchett has become known for his charting anthems since his Top 10, GOLD-certified hit “Hold My Beer,” followed by the 2008 hit “Let’s Get Rowdy” and “Dirt Road in ‘Em,” the lead track from his #1 album The Score. Pritchett’s latest #1 hit follows his 2018 smash “Worth A Shot” which charted Top 10 at radio for four weeks straight.

