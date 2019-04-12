12.6 C
News

Achievers Toastmasters Club celebrating 25 years of leadership and communication

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Achievers Toastmasters Club is celebrating 25 years of leadership and communication as a non-profit organization in Fort St. John.

In honour of this milestone, the Toastmasters Club will be holding a celebration on April 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Whole Wheat & Honey.

According to event organizers, it will be a night of good food and inspiration with Guest Speaker Lowry Olafson who will speak on the ‘Path to Success’.

The Achievers Toastmasters Club 25 Year Celebration is taking place on April 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Whole Wheat & Honey.

Tickets for the event are $15.00.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Achievers Toastmasters Club’s Facebook page.

