Achievers Toastmasters Club celebrating 25 years of leadership and communication

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Achievers Toastmasters Club is celebrating 25 years of leadership and communication as a non-profit organization in Fort St. John.

In honour of this milestone, the Toastmasters Club will be holding a celebration on April 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Whole Wheat & Honey.

According to event organizers, it will be a night of good food and inspiration with Guest Speaker Lowry Olafson who will speak on the ‘Path to Success’.

- Advertisement -

The Achievers Toastmasters Club 25 Year Celebration is taking place on April 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Whole Wheat & Honey.

Tickets for the event are $15.00.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Achievers Toastmasters Club’s Facebook page.