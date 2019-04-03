Alberta’s UCP would create Indigenous crown corporation, help investments

EDMONTON, A.B. – United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney says an Alberta government led by him would help Indigenous communities invest in resource projects.

He says a UCP government would consult with First Nations in establishing a Crown Corporation called the Aboriginal Opportunities Corporation.

And it would backstop up to $1 billion in Indigenous investment in natural resource projects and infrastructure, including pipelines.

In the leadup to the April 16 provincial election, Kenney has been hammering on the records of the Alberta NDP and federal Liberals on building new market-opening pipelines.

Kenney says many First Nations support projects like the stalled Trans Mountain expansion to the West Coast, but do not have financial means to buy a stake.

He says a Crown corporation would provide technical and advisory support to Indigenous communities and offer a range of financial tools.

“We need to do something dramatically different to end the stalemate that has left Alberta energy landlocked and has led to a jobs crisis in our province,” Kenney said at the Enoch Cree Nation near Edmonton on Wednesday.

“The Trudeau-Notley alliance has killed two pipelines, put two more on life support, and is threatening our future with anti-pipeline laws like Bill C-69 and C-48.”

Bill C-69 refers to federal legislation overhauling how resource projects are reviewed and C-48 pertains to an oil tanker ban on the northern B.C. coast.

“We need a radically new approach from the failure of the past so we can get a fair price for our energy, and we need to move beyond empty words to give real, concrete meaning to reconciliation with Aboriginal Canadians,” Kenney said.