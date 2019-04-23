6.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press American activist files suit to head off $750 million TransAlta Brookfield deal
Canadian PressEnergy News

American activist files suit to head off $750 million TransAlta Brookfield deal

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – An American activist investor trying to force change at TransAlta Corp. has launched a lawsuit to try to derail the power utility’s $750-million partnership deal with Brookfield Renewable Partners.

The filing in Ontario comes after New York-based Mangrove Partners last week withdrew an application to the Alberta Securities Commission for a hearing to demand a shareholder vote on the Brookfield transaction.

It had also asked for a delay in TransAlta’s annual meeting, set for Friday, at which the company plans to ask shareholders to elect Brookfield nominees to its board of directors as a condition of closing the agreement.

- Advertisement -

In a news release, Mangrove president Nathaniel August accuses the TransAlta directors of attempting to entrench themselves at the expense of shareholders by obscuring the true process of the Brookfield transaction.

TransAlta CEO Dawn Farrell has defended the Brookfield deal as very good for shareholders previously and insisted the company thoroughly investigated other options before signing.

Mangrove and an entity controlled by Bluescape Energy Partners had agreed to join forces to use their combined 10.1 percent ownership of TransAlta to force the examination of other financial options but they said in a regulatory filing last Friday that they had ended their partnership. Mangrove says it owns 7.1 percent of TransAlta.

TransAlta has said it plans to spend $350 million of the Brookfield investment to speed its coal-to-gas power generation transition strategy in Alberta and will use up to $250 million to buy back shares over three years.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – The Kenney victory changes everything
Next articleNorthern High School Rodeo has good start to Spring season

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

CP Rail first quarter profit rises 25 per cent on higher crude revenues

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. saw profits shoot up last quarter as crude-by-rail revenues increased and fuel...
Read more
Canadian Press

Acquisitions, insolvencies cited as drilling company count tumbles by 40%

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A research report by AltaCorp Capital shows the number of companies actively drilling in Canada has...
Read more
Canadian Press

CNOOC Petroleum North America fined $450,000 for blast that killed two workers

Canadian Press -
FORT MCMURRAY, A.B. - The company formerly known as Nexen Energy has been fined $450,000 after pleading guilty to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Northern High School Rodeo has good start to Spring season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo held their Annual Gala on April 13 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference...

American activist files suit to head off $750 million TransAlta Brookfield...

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – The Kenney victory changes...

Fort St John Huskies to take part in Junior Prep and...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.