News

Annual Day of Mourning to be held in Fort St John on April 28

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BCGEU and WorkSafeBC will be holding an Annual Day of Mourning on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

According to event organizers, this day commemorates workers who have been killed or seriously injured as a result of their job.

In B.C., family survivors will be joined by workers, unions, employers and local labour councils to mark the day with more than 35 ceremonies throughout the Province.

In 2018, WorkSafeBC says there were 131 work-related deaths in B.C., 66 resulting from an occupational disease, and 65 resulting from traumatic injuries.

In the Peace River Region, four work-related death claims were accepted in 2018.

A public ceremony of honour is being held on April 28 at 12:00 p.m. outside of the City of Fort St. John City Hall.

On April 26, WorkSafeBC says more than 180 schools from across the Province, including Dr. Kearney Middle School, will be taking part in the B.C. Labour Heritage Centre’s Day of Mourning Schools Project.

The Canadian Labour Congress held the first National Day of Mourning ceremony in 1985, making Canada the first country to formally commemorate workers killed in the workplace.

In 1992, B.C. proclaimed April 28 the Day of Mourning. Today, it is recognized in 100 countries around the world.

For more information, you can visit dayofmourning.bc.ca.

