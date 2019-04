FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – YRB North Peace Ltd.has announced the Annual Spring, Taylor Bridge Deck Welding program has begun.

Welding started April 23rd and will last approximately 6 weeks.

The bridge will be down to single lane alternating traffic from 7 pm-3:30 am, Monday through Thursday.

YRB is asking motorists travelling along the bridge to plan ahead if driving during these times and expect delays.