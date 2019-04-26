-4.8 C
Arrests made following attempted ATM thefts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Sunday, April 20, before 5:00 a.m., Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a suspicious pickup truck with a tow rope hanging over the tailgate leaving a gas station on 96A Street.

Police attended the scene and observed a smashed window and a broken ATM that was ripped from the wall.

Officers made patrols and located the vehicle which then collided with a police vehicle in an effort to flee.

A short time later the truck was located in Taylor, B.C.

The suspects were seen fleeing on foot from the vehicle and arrested. Police Dog Services assisted in locating the passenger hiding in the grass, near the truck.

Constable Chad Neustaeter, of the Fort St. John RCMP, says he was glad that nobody was injured during this incident.

Douglas Goodings is facing charges of break and enter, flight from police, assaulting a Peace Officer with a weapon, and two counts of failure to comply with recognizance.  The male passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Goodings is also facing additional charges for another attempted ATM theft which occurred on April 19 at a gas station at the west side of Fort St. John.

Goodings remains in custody to attend court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges may follow.

