FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Midget Championships held a Banquet on March 21 at the Northern Grand Hotel.

Players, coaches, and managers from all six of the participating teams were in attendance.

The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators, Championships organizers and the Predators organization sends their thanks to the Master of Ceremonies at the Banquet, Paul van Nostrand, and guest speaker, Jill Milonas.