BC Government looking to make amendments to the Forest Act

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government is looking to introduce amendments to the B.C. Forest Act.

The Government says the amendments to the Forest Act will enhance public trust and ensure public forests are managed in the best interests of British Columbians.

According to the Province, some of the changes to the Act will improve the Government’s ability to exert more control over the disposition of Crown tenures, ensure that public interest is considered in the disposition of Forest Act agreements, and ensure the Government has the necessary information when needed from companies to inform policy and legislative changes to address emerging forestry issues.

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Doug Donaldson, says these amendments will help support a vibrant and diverse forest sector.

“We want all British Columbians to benefit from the forest industry, including companies, large and small, First Nations, workers and communities. These amendments will help support a vibrant and diverse forest sector by preventing further concentration of harvesting rights.”

For more information on the proposed amendments, you can visit the B.C. Legislative Assembly’s website.