BC Government to introduce legislation that aims to reduce emissions

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government is planning to introduce legislation that would phase out gas-powered light-duty vehicles in an effort to reduce emissions.

According to the Government, if passed, the zero-emission vehicles act will require the sale of all new light-duty cars and trucks to be zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

The Government says this target will be met using a phased-in approach, with 10 percent of new light-duty vehicle sales by 2025, 30 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2040.

Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Michelle Mungall, says this new legislation will help make zero-emission vehicles more affordable and available to British Columbians.

“British Columbians are eager to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles, but price and availability can be barriers. To reduce those barriers, we are providing rebates as part of CleanBC, and now we are bringing in legislation that will improve availability.”

The zero emission vehicles act is based on the legislation already in place in Quebec and California and was informed by consultation with British Columbians, manufacturers and key stakeholders.

For more information on the zero-emission vehicle legislation, you can visit cevforbc.ca.