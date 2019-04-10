9.6 C
Photo Credit: Fish &  Wildlife Compensation
NewsRegional

Caribou petition delivered to Victoria

Avatar Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Liberal Caucus has released a statement in regards to the NDP Government’s Caribou Plan.

According to the Liberals, the NDP fails to consider the socio-economic impact that the caribou recovery plan will have on residents and their livelihoods.

“At issue is an NDP plan that fails to adequately consider literally hundreds of jobs, particularly in the forest sector. Further at risk are severe backcountry restrictions and John Horgan’s unwillingness to ensure meaningful consultation. Instead, there is a mad rush to get through the process and hard-working British Columbians don’t trust they are being heard.”

The Liberals are also claiming that John Horgan’s Government is determined to kill jobs in the forestry sector with this proposed Caribou Plan.

“For a government that says it knows best when it comes to supporting the forestry sector, John Horgan and the NDP seem determined to kill hundreds of forestry jobs across the province.”

Peace River South MLA, Mike Bernier, says the Peace Region cannot afford the potential shutdowns of industries due to the Caribou Recovery.

“Government officials have confirmed that the forest and possibly mining industries will suffer most. Our region can’t afford the potential shutdown of the mill in Chetwynd or the mine in Tumbler Ridge simply because the goal of John Horgan’s caribou plan is to simply meet an artificial deadline set by the federal government.”

The Liberals hope that the NDP Government will make a decision that reflects the interest of Hard-working British Columbians.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
