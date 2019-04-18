BC Wildfire Service reminding residents to use caution when burning outdoors

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – With Northeastern B.C. experiencing warm and dry weather conditions, the B.C. Wildfire Service is asking residents and industry personnel to use caution when performing outdoor burning.

According to Wildfire Services, the weather forecast is calling for increased winds from April 18 to the 20 in the Peace Region, which will experience low relative humidity and little precipitation.

Wildfire Services says it will not take long for the grass to dry out and become flammable, especially in windy conditions.

Currently, there are no open burning bans in effect, however, people wishing to light an open fire must watch out for changing weather conditions and follow all open burning regulations to help reduce preventable wildfires.

Here are some tips for safe burning practices:

Ensure that enough resources are on hand to control the fire and stop it escaping.

Do not burn during windy conditions. Weather conditions can change quickly, and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

Create an appropriately sized fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material, right down to the mineral soil.

Consider conducting smaller burns around the perimeter of the main fire site before lighting the main fire. This will create a fuel break and help prevent the fire from spreading beyond its intended size.

Never leave a fire unattended.

Make sure that any fire is completely extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

For more information on burning practices, and for up-to-date wildfire conditions, you can visit bcwildfire.ca.