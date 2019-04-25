8.6 C
Forest Fire. Photo by BC Wildfire Service
News

BC Wildfire Services on scene of wildfire south of Taylor

UPDATE – Fire Crews from the District of Taylor, City of Fort St. John and the Province are still on scene at a fire south of Taylor.

According to Taylor Fire Chief, Steve Byford, there was a homeowner on Pringle Creek road that was burning grass and it got away on him. The fire spread into the woods and fire crews were called.

Due to the size of the fire, the Provincial firefighters had to be called in to assist.

It was earlier reported that the fire covered close to 4-hectares and then was later determined to only cover 1.9 hectares.

Byford says the fire is contained and they are now extinguishing hotspots.

TAYLOR, B.C. – B.C. Wildfire Services is reporting that a fire is taking place south of Taylor, as of Thursday afternoon.

Both Provincial and District of Taylor Firefighters are on the scene trying to control the approximately four-hectare fire.

The area has recently been experiencing dry and windy conditions, a perfect recipe for wildfires according to Wildfire Services.

We will provide more details and updates on the fire when they become available.

If you happen to be in the area and have photos or video, you can send it to [email protected].

