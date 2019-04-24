6.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Source Kimberley Dorrington / Facebook
BC Wildfire Services responds to fire on Cecil Lake Road on Tuesday
NewsRegional

BC Wildfire Services responds to fire on Cecil Lake Road on Tuesday

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Wildfire Services responded to a fire Tuesday, April 23, on Cecil Lake Road between 233 Road and 231 Road.

Wildfire Services says they received a call at around 12:00 p.m. of a truck that had caught on fire.

According to Wildfire Services, the fire from the truck had spread to the grass along the road, causing a grass fire.

The road was reduced to one lane as fire crews worked on the scene.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

For up-to-date information on wildfires and safety, you can visit the B.C. Wildfire Services website.

