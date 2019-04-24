BC Wildfire Services responds to fire on Cecil Lake Road on Tuesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Wildfire Services responded to a fire Tuesday, April 23, on Cecil Lake Road between 233 Road and 231 Road.

Wildfire Services says they received a call at around 12:00 p.m. of a truck that had caught on fire.

According to Wildfire Services, the fire from the truck had spread to the grass along the road, causing a grass fire.

The road was reduced to one lane as fire crews worked on the scene.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

For up-to-date information on wildfires and safety, you can visit the B.C. Wildfire Services website.