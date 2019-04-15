Bert Bowes Middle School hosts second annual Track meet

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Bert Bowes Middle School Track and Field team were host to the second annual meet at the Pomeroy Sport Centre on Saturday, April 13.

According to Coach, Jen Harrison, the event saw a great turnout and feels that track and field is a growing sport within the Region.

“We had a great turnout and can say with confidence that track and field is growing in the Peace Region.”

- Advertisement -

Up next, the Track team is looking forward to representing Bert Bowes at the North Central Zone Meet in Prince George on May 14 and 15.