Blizzard Bicycle Club continued Spring Stage series on Tuesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club continued their Spring Stage series on Tuesday, April 23.

11 riders braved the strong winds as they took part in Spring Stage seven for a 25 KM race at Wood’s Corner.

Josh Telizyn took an early lead but was eventually caught by a trailing group. In the end, Nick Guliov managed to once again pull into the lead and finish in the top spot with a time of 53:21.

Josh Telizyn came in second at 53:42, and Darren Guliov in third at 54:10.

Up next is Spring Stage eight, on April 25 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Baldonnel.