Blizzard Bicycle Club held 45 km race on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their 45 km Race on Sunday, April 7.
Nicholas Guliov managed to win his third race in a row with a time of 1:35:22.
Here are the results from Sunday’s race:
1. Nick Guliov 1:35:22
2. Darren Guliov 1:36:10
3. Ard Hoogenboom 1:36:15
4. Dan Webster 1:37:02
5. Robert Sapp 1:39:14
6. Pat Ferris 1:44:35
7. Kristine Bock 1:46:55
8. Gary Hilderman 1:50:52
9. Sam Keats 1:51:57
10. Josh Telizyn 1:56:15
Up next, the Blizzards will be starting their annual Spring Stage Series. The first race of the series will be a 16km Rocky Road Race at Taylor Pulp Mill Road on April 14.