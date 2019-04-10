9.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Blizzard Bicycle Club during a racing event. Source Facebook
Blizzard Bicycle Club held 45 km race on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their 45 km Race on Sunday, April 7.

Nicholas Guliov managed to win his third race in a row with a time of 1:35:22.

Here are the results from Sunday’s race:

1. Nick Guliov 1:35:22
2. Darren Guliov 1:36:10
3. Ard Hoogenboom 1:36:15
4. Dan Webster 1:37:02
5. Robert Sapp 1:39:14
6. Pat Ferris 1:44:35
7. Kristine Bock 1:46:55
8. Gary Hilderman 1:50:52
9. Sam Keats 1:51:57
10. Josh Telizyn 1:56:15

Up next, the Blizzards will be starting their annual Spring Stage Series. The first race of the series will be a 16km Rocky Road Race at Taylor Pulp Mill Road on April 14.

