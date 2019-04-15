Blizzard Bicycle Club held first race for Spring Stage Series on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their first race on Sunday for the Spring Stage Series.

Nicholas Guliov managed to win a race for the fourth time in a row.

Results:

Nick Guliov : 1:23:57

Dan Webster: 1:27:58

Darren Guliov : 1:34:17

1 lap circuit

Pat Ferris : 45:52

Kristine Bock : 47:20

Heather McCracken : 48:06

Calvin McCracken : 51:36

Sam Keats : 56:31

Rick Newlove: after starting late had 56:07 Short Course

Brett McCracken : 46:35

Up next, is the time trial on April 18 starting at 6:30 p.m.