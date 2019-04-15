2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, April 15, 2019
Nicholas Guliov won his fourth race in a row on Sunday, April 14.
Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club held first race for Spring Stage Series on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their first race on Sunday for the Spring Stage Series.

Nicholas Guliov managed to win a race for the fourth time in a row.

Results:

Nick Guliov : 1:23:57
Dan Webster: 1:27:58
Darren Guliov : 1:34:17

1 lap circuit
Pat Ferris : 45:52
Kristine Bock : 47:20
Heather McCracken : 48:06
Calvin McCracken : 51:36
Sam Keats : 56:31
Rick Newlove: after starting late had 56:07

Short Course
Brett McCracken : 46:35

Up next, is the time trial on April 18 starting at 6:30 p.m.

