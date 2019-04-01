Blizzard Bicycle Club held racing event on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held another racing event on Sunday, March 31.

According to the Club, fantastic spring weather saw ten riders out for Sunday’s race.

The 39 km event had some excellent early season efforts, with the young riders leading the way.

Results are as follows:

#1 Nick Guliov 1:20

#2 Robert Sapp 1:22:46

#3 Davide Loro 1:24:56

#4 Darren Guliov 1:24:58

#5 Gary Hilderman 1:28:08

#6 Calvin Mcracken 1:31:08

#7 Heather Mcracken 131:18

#8 Pat Ferris 1:34:48

#9 Sam Keats 1:37:58

#10 Rick Newlove 1:45:28

The Blizzard’s next monthly meeting will be taking place this Wednesday, April 3, at Starbucks.