6.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, April 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Photo by Pat Ferris/Blizzard Bicycle Club
Home Sports Blizzard Bicycle Club held racing event on Sunday
Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club held racing event on Sunday

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held another racing event on Sunday, March 31.

According to the Club, fantastic spring weather saw ten riders out for Sunday’s race.

The 39 km event had some excellent early season efforts, with the young riders leading the way.

- Advertisement -

Results are as follows:
#1 Nick Guliov 1:20
#2 Robert Sapp 1:22:46
#3 Davide Loro 1:24:56
#4 Darren Guliov 1:24:58
#5 Gary Hilderman 1:28:08
#6 Calvin Mcracken 1:31:08
#7 Heather Mcracken 131:18
#8 Pat Ferris 1:34:48
#9 Sam Keats 1:37:58
#10 Rick Newlove 1:45:28

The Blizzard’s next monthly meeting will be taking place this Wednesday, April 3, at Starbucks.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Caribou recovery agreements
Next articleSite C construction schedule for April 1st – 12th

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Registration for 2019 Emperor’s Challenge opens tomorrow

Scott Brooks -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Registration for the 2019 Emperor’s Challenge will be open, tomorrow, April 2.The Emperor’s Challenge is...
Read more
Sports

Hughes named new head coach for the Okanagan Hockey Academy female prep team

Scott Brooks -
PENTICTON, B.C. - Fort St. John native, Matt Hughes, has been named the new head coach for the Okanagan...
Read more
Sports

Lone Wolf Golf Club opens driving range and restaurant for the season

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Lone Wolf Golf Club has announced that the driving range and restaurant will be open...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Lone Wolf Golf Club opens driving range and restaurant for the...

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Lone Wolf Golf Club has announced that the driving range and restaurant will be open for the season starting on...

Northeast B.C. Bantam Zone Trackers to hold Spring Camp this April

Peace River Region Caribou Engagement sessions start today

Youth Advisory Council is seeking new members from 12-18 years old

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.