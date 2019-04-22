10.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, April 22, 2019
Blizzard Bicycle Club on April 20, 2019. Source Facebook
Sports

Busy Easter weekend for Blizzard Bicycle Club

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a busy Easter weekend for the Blizzard Bicycle Club as they held a series of Spring Stages.

On Thursday, April 18, the Blizzards held stage two of the Spring Stages where 14 riders took on the strong winds at Baldonnel.

For the 16 KM race, Irvin Tang came in first with a time of 26:18.

Brett McCracken came in first for the 8 KM race at 16:57.

On Friday, April 19, the Club was at Beatton Hill for stage three, where 12 riders braved the strong winds.

Nick Guliov came in first with 27:15.

Then later that day, riders took part in Spring Stage four, Frozen John.

Irvin Tang came in first place with 57:10, Nick Guliov in second with 58:42, and Robert Martens in third with a time of 59:53.

Then on Saturday, April 20, was Spring Stage five, the 69 KM Mile 64 Grinder.

Nick Guliov and Irvin Tang came in at 2:17:13.

Amanda Mitchell took part in the 34 KM race with a time of 1:20:14.

Dian Loro completed 18 KM in 38:50.

Then on Monday, April 22, the Blizzards held Spring Stage six, Cecil Lake Wind Tunnel.

Winning the 50 KM race was Robert Martens at a time of 1:38:42, Robert Sapp completed the 32 KM at 1:24:35,  and Tanner McCracken finished the 24 KM with 1:05:00.

Up next is Spring Stage seven, on April 23 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Wood’s Corner.

