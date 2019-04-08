Busy start to Spring for NPSS Grizzlies

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Our Senior Girls soccer team kicked off the Spring Season in Vancouver last week at the Kick Off Tournament hosted by UBC. The girls lost to Argyle in their first game of the tournament on Thursday but finished the day with a strong 4-1 win over Crofton House in the afternoon. Goals were scored by Emma Close, Jayd Gorsic, Claire Turner and Jordynn McPherson. Jayd Gorsic received player of the game.

The girls had another good day on Friday, going down 2-1 to Alpha but rallying and finishing the day with a 5-1 win over Shawnigan Lake. Goals were scored by Jayd Gorsic, Maddy Holloway (2) and Emma Close (2). Maelynne Wan received player of the game. The Grizzlies continue their southern tour this week on Vancouver Island.

Senior Boys Rugby had their first 7s tournament of the season this weekend in Grande Prairie. The Grizzlies entered two teams in the tournament and placed 5th and 2nd. It was a very positive weekend for the boys and the team is looking forward to the season.

Athlete of the Week: Ricarda Meier (Sr Girls Soccer)

Up Next: Senior Girls Soccer has their second tournament of the season this coming weekend at UVIC on Vancouver Island.