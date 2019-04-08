12 C
Fort St. John
Monday, April 8, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
NPSS Grizzlies Girls Senior Soccer. Source NPSS Athletics
Home Sports Busy start to Spring for NPSS Grizzlies
Sports

Busy start to Spring for NPSS Grizzlies

Avatar Samantha Stackhouse
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Our Senior Girls soccer team kicked off the Spring Season in Vancouver last week at the Kick Off Tournament hosted by UBC. The girls lost to Argyle in their first game of the tournament on Thursday but finished the day with a strong 4-1 win over Crofton House in the afternoon. Goals were scored by Emma Close, Jayd Gorsic, Claire Turner and Jordynn McPherson. Jayd Gorsic received player of the game.

The girls had another good day on Friday, going down 2-1 to Alpha but rallying and finishing the day with a 5-1 win over Shawnigan Lake. Goals were scored by Jayd Gorsic, Maddy Holloway (2) and Emma Close (2). Maelynne Wan received player of the game. The Grizzlies continue their southern tour this week on Vancouver Island.

Senior Boys Rugby had their first 7s tournament of the season this weekend in Grande Prairie. The Grizzlies entered two teams in the tournament and placed 5th and 2nd. It was a very positive weekend for the boys and the team is looking forward to the season.

NPSS Grizzlies Boys Senior Rugby. Source NPSS Athletics

Athlete of the Week: Ricarda Meier (Sr Girls Soccer)
Up Next: Senior Girls Soccer has their second tournament of the season this coming weekend at UVIC on Vancouver Island.
- Advertisement -

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Samantha Stackhouse
Previous articleNotley says federal approval for Trans Mountain pipeline to come by the end of May
Next articleCouncillor Trevor Bolin chosen as leader of the B.C. Conservative Party

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Outlaws Aboriginal Youth Midget Hockey team took home Bronze in Prince George

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Outlaws Aboriginal Youth Midget Hockey team took home Bronze in Prince George at...
Read more
Sports

B.C. Midget Championships held Banquet on March 21

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Midget Championships held a Banquet on March 21 at the Northern Grand...
Read more
Sports

Huskies fall to Wetaskiwin Icemen, ending round robin 1-2

Scott Brooks -
WETASKIWIN, A.B. - The Fort St. John Huskies took on the Wetaskiwin Icemen in their third game of the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

‘Ticking time bomb:’ Alberta group wants aging oil wells to be...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A coalition of Alberta landowners, researchers and former regulators say it could cost as much as $70 billion to clean up...

Dawson Creek RCMP investigate an attempted murder

NCLGA unveils new strategic plan for 2019-2022

Outlaws Aboriginal Youth Midget Hockey team took home Bronze in Prince...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.